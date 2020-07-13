Kim Da Mi to hold her first Fan Meeting online

Actress Kim Da Mi will be having her first-ever fan meeting.



On July 13th, Andmarq Entertainment revealed through their official Instagram account that Kim Da Mi will have her first fan meeting online. The account posted a photo of her fan meeting poster, which is titled 'It's DAMI time'. The poster gives off a summer vibe as Kim Da Mi poses in the photo looking bright and bubbly.

Kim Da Mi's first fan meeting will take place online on the Andmarq channel on the VLive app. It will be streamed live on July 30 at 7 PM KST. This fan meeting had to be done online because of the Covid19 outbreak which is affecting the whole world currently.

Prior to this fan meeting, Andmarq Entertainment plans send out surveys asking the fans about what they want to know about Kim Da Mi and what they want to say to her.

Meanwhile, Kim Da Mi received much love through her role in the drama 'Itaewon Class' and also her debut film 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion'. She was praised for her acting skills as she perfectly portrayed the character in her first film.

Currently, Kim Da Mi is to film the sequel of 'The Witch: Part 2' and the movie 'Hello, My Soulmate'.