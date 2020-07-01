Netizens amazed at Taeyong's birthday ads covering an entire city in China

On July 1, NCT's Taeyong celebrated his 25th birthday!

And to celebrate the occasion with Taeyong, fans across the globe held various special events and wished the idol a happy birthday in their own way.

In China, the birthday projects were as large-scale as ever; in fact, Taeyong's fans went so big, they covered an entire city in celebratory LED displays and lights for the star!

K-netizens could not contain their amazement, commenting, "Wow that scale is crazy", "It's slightly scary... but really amazing...", "This is why idols need to treat their Chinese fans well", "Jealous... that's awesome", "Chinese Cizenies daebak! Taeyong will love it when he sees it~", "I've always thought that SM must have invented an AI robot idol, Taeyong is so perfectly handsome...", "Heol, I hope he sees it", "Exactly, y'all need to stop beating Taeyong up you witches", "Happy birthday Taeyong!", and more.

A happy birthday once again, NCT's Taeyong!