Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

H.O.T win trademark case against former SM Entertainment director

H.O.T have won their trademark case against former SM Entertainment director "Kim."

Reports revealed the old-school K-pop group now hold the trademark rights to their name and logo. On June 25, the court found in favor of production company Salt Innovation against Kim, who previously forced the company to remove H.O.T's name and logo from promotional materials in 2018 because they couldn't come to an agreement over trademark rights. The court also found the members did not sign their rights away.

Kim is known as the former SM Entertainment director who cast and produced H.O.T in 1996. He also branded and named the group, and he claimed he was the owner of H.O.T's trademark rights. Kim took legal action against Salt Innovation and H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk for violating trademark rights in December of 2018, and in September of 2019, the court found Salt Innovation and Jang Woo Hyuk had not violated trademark laws. 

R_Gal251 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Good.

Winston3,647 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

i am glad it went well, actually back when H.O.T was "back with SM" to do their concert, SM also cant do anything about it for them, since the person who claim to own the rights left SM already.

i was surprised the name rights was registered under an employee name and not the agency name.


Forcing H.O.T to hold the concert under the name "High Five of Teenagers" instead of H.O.T

Glad they got the name rights back.

