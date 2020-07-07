H.O.T win trademark case against former SM Entertainment director

H.O.T have won their trademark case against former SM Entertainment director "Kim."



Reports revealed the old-school K-pop group now hold the trademark rights to their name and logo. On June 25, the court found in favor of production company Salt Innovation against Kim, who previously forced the company to remove H.O.T's name and logo from promotional materials in 2018 because they couldn't come to an agreement over trademark rights. The court also found the members did not sign their rights away.



Kim is known as the former SM Entertainment director who cast and produced H.O.T in 1996. He also branded and named the group, and he claimed he was the owner of H.O.T's trademark rights. Kim took legal action against Salt Innovation and H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk for violating trademark rights in December of 2018, and in September of 2019, the court found Salt Innovation and Jang Woo Hyuk had not violated trademark laws.