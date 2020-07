On July 5, TBS CDTV released that IZ*ONE will be revealing the Japanese version of Secret Story of The Swan for the first time on CDTV Live! Live!

The caption reads:

"Tomorrow, the 6th (Monday), a 2 hour special starting from 9PM!

IZ*ONE will be revealing the Japanese version of their new song Secret Story of The Swan for the first time for CDTV Live! Live!"

Are you looking forward to it?