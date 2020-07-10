13

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon surprises fans with sudden style change

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon surprised fans with a sudden style change.

Taeyeon most recently had long, wavy brown locks for her "Happy" live video late last month, and she most recently shared the new look below on Instagram. 

In the photos, the Girls' Generation member is wearing a black slip dress, showing off her shoulder and collarbone tattoos. She also caught her fans' attention with her new darker hair and black lipstick.

What do you think of Taeyeon's new look?

View this post on Instagram

🌹

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on

jaehyunshoneybun3 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

well me being a goth of course i like this

Blue1-554 pts 32 minutes ago 1
32 minutes ago

Imo it doesn't suit her at all, she looks like an old oyster with this hairstyle and hair color.

