Girls' Generation's Taeyeon surprises fans with sudden style change

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon surprised fans with a sudden style change.



Taeyeon most recently had long, wavy brown locks for her "Happy" live video late last month, and she most recently shared the new look below on Instagram.



In the photos, the Girls' Generation member is wearing a black slip dress, showing off her shoulder and collarbone tattoos. She also caught her fans' attention with her new darker hair and black lipstick.



What do you think of Taeyeon's new look?

