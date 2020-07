GFriend has dropped the official tracklist for their comeback album.

On July 6 at midnight KST, the girls unveiled the full list of tracks for '回:Song of the Sirens'. The upcoming album will contain six tracks, including the title song "Apple", "Time of the Snow"*, "Room of Mirrors"*, "Northern Stairs"*, and more.

Have you checked out their latest batch of teaser images? Stay tuned for more until the full drop of the album on July 13 KST!

*literal translations