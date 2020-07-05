2

EXO-SC, Red Velvet, Lee Hi and Hyoyeon unveiled as part of ‘Cass Blue Playground’ line-up

On July 6, OB Beer’s flagship beer brand Cass unveiled its lineup for ‘Cass Blue Playground Connect 2.0’.

Among the star studded lineup announced are Cass’ newest brand ambassadors EXO-SC. Other artists include Red Velvet, Girls' Generation’s DJ HYO (Hyoyeon), Lee Hi, as well as K-Hip Hop artists Dulmoim, Raiden, Loopy, Nafla and Changmo.

Celebrating its 6th anniversary this year, ‘Cass Blue Playground’ was first launched in August 2015 as a music festival for young consumers. This year, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Cass Blue Playground’ will be observing social distance through holding the concert online. Only consumers who are certified to be 19 years old and above via a QR code displayed on the poster can access the festival via Cass’s official SNS channel.

  1. EXO-SC
  2. Hyoyeon
  3. Lee Hi
  4. Red Velvet
