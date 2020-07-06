Former Rainz member Seongri drops lyrics teaser for latest solo comeback

Former Rainz member Seongri is making his comeback!





On July 6 KST, the C2K Entertainment solo artist dropped a lyrics teaser for his upcoming single "My Angel." The lyrics for the song read like a love confession directed to the angel-like object of Seongri's affection, with the singer encouraging them to imagine if they were in a relationship together. The romantic mood of the song is complemented by a background image featuring a shoreline at sundown.





Meanwhile, Seongri will be releasing "My Angel" on July 7 at 12 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below!