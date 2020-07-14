Cross Gene's Seyoung reveals teaser images for upcoming digital single 'Stubborn'

Cross Gene's Seyoung revealed teaser images for his upcoming digital single 'Stubborn'.



The Cross Gene member has released the first official teaser photos for his solo comeback, and it looks like he's taking on a chic concept in patterned shirts. After his pre-release track "Bruise", Seyoung will be dropping his digital single 'Stubborn' on July 20 KST.



Check out Seyoung's teasers above and below as well as his schedule here if you missed it.

