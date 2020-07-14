4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Woollim Entertainment CEO apologizes for behavior towards INFINITE's Sunggyu & Woohyun

AKP STAFF

Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Joong Yeop has officially apologized for his behavior towards INFINITE's Sunggyu and Woohyun.

During a recent Instagram Live, Lee Joong Yeop was reportedly spotted hitting Woohyun's head and calling his face "the worst." The CEO continued to make comments, such as, "Your face is 80kg, so stop it," and referred to them using mild profanity. When Woohyun told him, "Don't swear," Lee Joong Yeop fought back against their words, and the three carried on laughing. Netizens were split on whether the CEO's behavior was unacceptable.

CEO Lee Joong Yeop's official apology is as follows - 

"Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Joong Yeop.

Firstly, I wish to bow my head and apologize for the thoughtless and inappropriate words and actions I showed in the Instagram live.

They were words and actions I should not have shared on a live broadcast, no matter how close we are, and after checking the content of the video, I expressed my apologies to the 2 artists who were there.

I wish once again to apologize to the people who were uncomfortable watching the live stream, to the fans who've supported Woollim artists for a long time, and to the 2 artists.

I will be more mindful of my words and actions, so that such a thing never happens again in the future. I'm sorry."

What are your thoughts on the controversy?

  1. INFINITE
  2. Sunggyu
  3. Woohyun
6 5,140 Share 67% Upvoted

0

yootaeyang37 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Thank you. That kind of "joking" is really harmful. I'm sure the members have good self esteem but lets keep it that way by not deriding them, even in jest

And dont do it off camera either and don't treat Golden Child like that while youre at it

Thanks

Share

-1

fireyfantasy24 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

man, dudes are downvoting like crazy, like we're tryng to take away the very essence of male bonding. you can bond without being mean to each other. thats why men are mean to women too, its their habit to be mean. its about time you all stopped being so fucking mean

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Giant Pink
Giant Pink is ready to 'Burn Out' in MV teaser
28 minutes ago   0   274

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND