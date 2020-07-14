Woollim Entertainment CEO apologizes for behavior towards INFINITE's Sunggyu & Woohyun

Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Joong Yeop has officially apologized for his behavior towards INFINITE's Sunggyu and Woohyun.



During a recent Instagram Live, Lee Joong Yeop was reportedly spotted hitting Woohyun's head and calling his face "the worst." The CEO continued to make comments, such as, "Your face is 80kg, so stop it," and referred to them using mild profanity. When Woohyun told him, "Don't swear," Lee Joong Yeop fought back against their words, and the three carried on laughing. Netizens were split on whether the CEO's behavior was unacceptable.



CEO Lee Joong Yeop's official apology is as follows -





"Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Joong Yeop.



Firstly, I wish to bow my head and apologize for the thoughtless and inappropriate words and actions I showed in the Instagram live.



They were words and actions I should not have shared on a live broadcast, no matter how close we are, and after checking the content of the video, I expressed my apologies to the 2 artists who were there.



I wish once again to apologize to the people who were uncomfortable watching the live stream, to the fans who've supported Woollim artists for a long time, and to the 2 artists.



I will be more mindful of my words and actions, so that such a thing never happens again in the future. I'm sorry."

What are your thoughts on the controversy?