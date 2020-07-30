'Baskin Robbins' Korea launches limited edition BTS-inspired 'Bora Bora' ice cream flavor

'Baskin Robbins' Korea has officially launched their newest limited edition ice cream flavor - 'Bora Bora' made with BTS!

It looks like the pretty new ice cream combines a mixture different berry flavors, forming neat swirls in various shades of purple and pink. As 'Baskin Robbins' Korea's official endorsement models for the 2020 year, the BTS boys are also featured in front of all 'Baskin Robbins' storefronts across the nation, asking fans to try 'Bora Bora' while supplies last!

Who wants BTS-flavored ice cream?