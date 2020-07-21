69

Actor Kim Min Suk reveals Son Min Ho helped him apprehend hidden camera criminal

Actor Kim Min Suk revealed Son Min Ho helped him apprehend a hidden camera criminal.

As previously reported, Kim Min Suk recently apprehended a man attempting to secretly film a woman's legs at a cafe in Gangnam, turning him over to the police. It was then found the criminal in question had more illegal, hidden camera footage of women on his phone.

The actor has now spoken up about his friend, model and actor Son Min Ho. Kim Min Suk expressed, "I was with my labelmate Son Min Ho that day, and I feel bad because it seems like I'm the only one getting noticed for this. We just did what we had to do. I think anyone who saw that would have done the same thing. I'm a bit embarrassed that the story's become known like this."

Son Min Ho debuted in 2008 as a model and has appeared in music videos for Jung Joon IlUrban ZakapaGirls' Generation's TiffanyBrown Eyed GirlsGa In, and Davichi's Kang Min Kyung. He's also starred in the dramas 'The Third Charm' and 'Miss Hammurabi'.

taeswife06
He's so humble... I'm glad that he told people about Son Min Ho instead of taking the spotlight for himself! We really need more men like this! People who don't only call people out online, but in real life and still be humble about it... I really love this man and hope only good things for his career!

Aga_C
He's humble, but he's right.. its what anyone SHOULD do. Unfortunately, many just turn a blind eye.

