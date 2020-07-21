BTS featured in lineup for '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival'

42

BTS are featured in the lineup for the upcoming '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival'.

On July 21, iHeartRadio revealed the lineup for the music festival, which includes BTS, ColdplayKane BrownKeith UrbanMigosMiley CyrusThomas Rhett, and Usher. The 10th anniversary event for the annual concert will be held on September 18-19, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the full event will be streamed online. 

Viewers will be able to stream the '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival' through the CW's website. 

Take a look at the details below.

naazy3,529 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Thats awesome! Also its been a while since Ive seen usher perform so Im pretty excited for that as well

2

taeswife06133,113 pts 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I wanna go~~~~~~~~~~~ But I have no money... I wonder how they're going to do it during quarantine though... Please stay safe and healthy everyone! So excited tho!

