BTS featured in lineup for '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival'

BTS are featured in the lineup for the upcoming '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival'.



On July 21, iHeartRadio revealed the lineup for the music festival, which includes BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, and Usher. The 10th anniversary event for the annual concert will be held on September 18-19, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the full event will be streamed online.



Viewers will be able to stream the '2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival' through the CW's website.



Take a look at the details below.



