13

3

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

9 boy group members who have beautiful hands to match their beautiful faces

AKP STAFF

There are many boy group members with delicate, pretty hands that are as gorgeous as their faces. At a glance, their hands seem thin and pretty but are comparably large. A reason to make female fans' hearts flutter.

So with no further ado, here are nine male group members, who are known to have the prettiest hands, chosen by the female fans. 


1. Wanna One - Kim Jae Hwan

2. BTS - V

3. INFINITE - Sunggyu



4. Block B - Zico

5. Wanna One - Lai Kuan Lin

6. BTS - SUGA

7. Super Junior - Heechul

8. VIXX - Leo

9. Seventeen - Woozi

Let us know what you think and anyone we missed!

3 1,150 Share 81% Upvoted

1

LittleSukie4,050 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Zico's hands look so delicate and feminine. Seeing their hands I think I should do my nails at least

0

lilam-32 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Heechul just call him Mister Perfect

