9 boy group members who have beautiful hands to match their beautiful faces

There are many boy group members with delicate, pretty hands that are as gorgeous as their faces. At a glance, their hands seem thin and pretty but are comparably large. A reason to make female fans' hearts flutter.

So with no further ado, here are nine male group members, who are known to have the prettiest hands, chosen by the female fans.





1. Wanna One - Kim Jae Hwan

2. BTS - V

3. INFINITE - Sunggyu





4. Block B - Zico



5. Wanna One - Lai Kuan Lin

6. BTS - SUGA

7. Super Junior - Heechul

8. VIXX - Leo

9. Seventeen - Woozi

Let us know what you think and anyone we missed!