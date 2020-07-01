Netizens can't stop talking about how cute Jisoo is

Netizens can't stop talking about how cute BLACKPINK's Jisoo is after looking at her footage from the Twitter Live Blueroom on June 29.

On Twitter Live, Jisoo and the members of BLACKPINK decorated their "How You Like That" album cover image with stickers. Each album cover image decorated by the members will be gifted to their BLINK fans who win the raffle.

Jisoo becomes a bit sullen when seeing that her sticker album cover is not as pretty as her members'. What fans can't get over is Jisoo's pout as she worries that fans will not like her stickered poster.



Fans are tweeting short clips of Jisoo's pout and comforting her.

Netizens commented:

"I watched the Live again and she's still so cute."

"Her lips are so freaking cute!"

"She's so cute how she worries that fans wouldn't like hers."

"So cuteee, I would be so happy to receive Jisoo's album art edition."

"it's pretty, don't worry."

"Why is she so cute.."