WOODZ (X1's Jo Seung Youn) boasts dark concept charisma in new 'W Korea' pictorial

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) is the star of a new pictorial for 'W Korea' magazine!

On June 22 KST, images from Jo Seung Youn's photoshoot for the magazine's July 2020 issue were released online. In the photos from the shoot, he poses with an impressively model-like charisma in a number of different looks - ranging from chain jewelry and leather pieces to an edgy black-and-white look featuring a bolo tie and a pair of cowboy boots.





Meanwhile, WOODZ is gearing up for a comeback with upcoming album 'EQUAL,' slated for release on June 29.

Check out the images below!