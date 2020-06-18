Changmo denies rumors he dated Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young

Changmo denied rumors he dated Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young.



In an interview on 1theK, the singer denied the dating rumors about him and Ahn Ji Young, saying, "The rumors aren't true. I'm a huge fan of Bolbbalgan4 though." Changmo is reportedly currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity art student.



He also addressed allegations that he used to suffer from alcoholism, saying, "Since my early 20s until now, I drank to forget the reality in front of me. I drink and enjoy it now, but at the time, I was an alcoholic."



As for his feelings on his chart-topping song "Meteor", Changmo commented, "This song is my life."



