Hollywood actor Lee Ki Hong has signed with a Korean entertainment label.

He is most well-known for his role as Minho in the 'Maze Runner' series. He's now signed with SARAM Entertainment so he can start being active in Korea as well.

SARAM Entertainment is already home to actors such as Gong Myung, Uhm Jung Hwa, Honey Lee, Sooyoung, and much more.

Are you excited to see what he'll do in Korea?