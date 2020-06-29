ITZY says to "Wield Your Expectation" in a mysterious teaser

ITZY surprised fans with a mysterious teaser.

On June 30 KST, ITZY revealed a dark image with the words "Wield Your Expectation." Because of the circle outline in the image, some believe it could be a teaser for ITZY's lightstick. Others think it is for their comeback as ITZY's agency JYP Entertainment recently confirmed the group's rumored comeback by stating, "It is true that ITZY is preparing for a comeback, and we plan to officially announce the detailed schedule for it as soon as we can."



Stay tuned for more updates!