Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Netflix' 'Money Heist' in talks for a Korean remake

Netflix' 'Money Heist' is in talks for a Korean remake.

The hit series is a Spanish heist crime drama following two heists led by a mysterious man called the Professor, and it began streaming on Netflix in 2017. On June 18, media outlets revealed BH Entertainment and Zium Content were currently considering a Korean remake of 'Money Heist', and they've been in contact with Netflix about the development of a remake series.

BH Entertainment confirmed, "It's true we've taken steps towards a remake of 'Money Heist' with Zium Content and Netflix. but we've only shared relevant content so far. Nothing has been decided yet."

Would you watch a Korean remake of 'Money Heist'?

R_Gal265 pts 16 minutes ago
This is great. Korea has done some really good remakes of international dramas. Ill look forward to it.

