Netflix' 'Money Heist' in talks for a Korean remake

Netflix' 'Money Heist' is in talks for a Korean remake.



The hit series is a Spanish heist crime drama following two heists led by a mysterious man called the Professor, and it began streaming on Netflix in 2017. On June 18, media outlets revealed BH Entertainment and Zium Content were currently considering a Korean remake of 'Money Heist', and they've been in contact with Netflix about the development of a remake series.



BH Entertainment confirmed, "It's true we've taken steps towards a remake of 'Money Heist' with Zium Content and Netflix. but we've only shared relevant content so far. Nothing has been decided yet."



Would you watch a Korean remake of 'Money Heist'?


