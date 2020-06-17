NCT's Taeyong trends worldwide on Twitter as fans defend him against past bullying allegations

NCT's Taeyong is trending worldwide as fans defend him against continued bullying allegations against him.
Fans are using the hashtags #AlwaysHereForTaeyong and #태용이의_사랑은_툥프들이_알아 (We know Taeyong's love) to express their support of the idol in light of negative perceptions held by the public due to previous allegations that he was a perpetrator of school violence.
Posts include:
Taeyong has been facing criticism for his past actions, leading to fans taking to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.
Log in to comment