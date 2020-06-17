37

14

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT's Taeyong trends worldwide on Twitter as fans defend him against past bullying allegations

AKP STAFF

NCT's Taeyong is trending worldwide as fans defend him against continued bullying allegations against him. 

Fans are using the hashtags #AlwaysHereForTaeyong and #태용이의_사랑은_툥프들이_알아 (We know Taeyong's love) to express their support of the idol in light of negative perceptions held by the public due to previous allegations that he was a perpetrator of school violence. 

Posts include: 

Taeyong has been facing criticism for his past actions, leading to fans taking to social media to voice their opinions on the matter. 

  1. Taeyong
26 3,499 Share 73% Upvoted

4

popularit3,810 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

im apart of one of the dumbest fandoms I SWEAR TO GOD

yes maybe taeyong changed and has grown from his mistakes but these dumbass twitterzens are making the situation so much worse if they stupid asses would stfu this situation wouldnt have even been brought up again

Share

1 more reply

3

taey0ngtrash15 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

ever since nct's debut i've been dealing with this and its so tiresome

it just never ends. always the negative comments "Well you stan a bully and a scammer" etc "taeyong doesnt do anything. taeyong isn't good at anything"

just hate for no reason

every few months there is something new from his accuser

even though he apologized!!!

now its "i tried to kill myself cause nctzen are viciously bullying me"

why are people so dead set on going after taeyongie and nctzens

were just trying to live for gods sake

i would like to gently suggest that this person needs therapy not anything more from taeyong/nctzens

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
2 hours ago   14   3,706
LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
2 hours ago   14   3,706

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND