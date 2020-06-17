9

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

AOA's Seolhyun and Jimin make matching bead rings, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon cutely says she wants one too!

AKP STAFF

AOA's Seolhyun and Jimin made cute bead rings that Girls' Generation's Taeyeon wants to wear too!

On June 17th, Seolhyun uploaded pictures of the rings she and Jimin made, along with the caption: "Bead rings we made ourselves. If you're curious about bead bracelets, come check it out on Boss Baby Jimin's Youtube channel!". It seems like the two idols spent some time making bead jewelry for Jimin's new Youtube channel. 

Girls' Generation Taeyeon cutely inserted herself into the conversation, commenting: "I want to do this too♥". Seolhyun and Taeyeon have previously interacted with each other social media, leading to fans wanting more cute interactions between the two!


  1. Seolhyun
  2. Jimin
  3. Taeyeon
1 1,678 Share 90% Upvoted

0

lolzzzz530 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Taeyeon collecting girls in her free time

Share
LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
49 minutes ago   5   1,837
LOONA
LOONA reveals their first official lightstick!
49 minutes ago   5   1,837

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND