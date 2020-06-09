Lovelyz's Kei and 2AM's Seulong release teaser images for collaboration song 'Female Friend'

Lovelyz's Kei and Seulong will be joining forces for their collaboration song "Female Friend".

Teaser images for the digital single were released earlier today and show both artists giving off springtime vibes. The beautiful colors of the photos as well as Seulong and Kei's charming visuals have fans wondering what they have in store. Given Seulong's previous work with female artists such as IU, fans are excited to hear what his next collaboration song will sound like next.

Check out the rest of the images below!