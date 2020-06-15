IZ*ONE to postpone MV release for 'Secret Story of the Swan'

On June 15, IZ*ONE's agency OFF THE RECORD and SWING Entertainment released a statement regarding the postponement of "Secret Story of the Swan"'s MV release.

The full statement reads:

"Hello

This is OFF THE RECORD - SWING ENTERTAINMENT jointly in charge of management of IZ*ONE.

We would like to inform you regarding the official video clips of title track “Secret Story of the Swan” of IZ*ONE’s third mini album, which were scheduled to be released at 6PM on Monday, June 15.

The performance video clip of the title track will be released as planned at 6PM on June 15, and the music video will be released at noon on June 16.

We respectfully ask for your understanding and generosity with regards to the changed schedule in order to provide higher quality video clips. We would like to extend our sincere apology to all of you who have been waiting for the release.

We would like to ask for your love and support for the title track “Secret Story of the Swan” of IZ*ONE’s third mini album.

Thank you."

In the meantime, check out their performance video below!