Insider reveals details on actor Ryu Seung Bum's relationship with Slovakian artist fiancee

An insider has revealed details on actor Ryu Seung Bum's relationship with his fiancee.



As previously reported, Ryu Seung Bum's label Sam Company announced his upcoming wedding and the news that he's a father-to-be. The 41-year-old actor began dating his fiancee, a non-celebrity artist from Slovakia 10 years his junior, in 2017, and they were recently spotted vacationing in Phuket, Thailand.



According to an insider, his family is excited about the news, and they've been cheering on his relationship for years. The insider, who's close to the actor's family, told media outlets, "The family was happy to hear that Ryu Seung Bum met a good partner and was thinking about getting married. To be honest, they were careful about it going public as she's a foreigner. The family was relieved when they heard Ryu Seung Bum's girlfriend was pregnant, and they were planning to get married."



The acquaintance continued, "More than anything else, the family is most happy that Ryu Seung Bum has found stability, and he's focusing on acting. He's become a very family-oriented person."



Congratulations to Ryu Seung Bum and his fiancee once again!

