'Dispatch' reveals photos of actor Ryu Seung Bum & fiancée on vacation in Thailand

Earlier on June 11, actor Ryu Seung Bum relayed news of his upcoming marriage with a non-celebrity fiancée, as well as news that his fiancée is expecting to give birth later this month. Shortly afterward, media outlet 'Dispatch' has released photos of the actor and his fiancée vacationing in Phuket, Thailand.

According to 'Dispatch', Ryu Seung Bum and his fiancée first began dating in 2017. The actor's non-celebrity fiancée is known to be 10-years younger than Ryu Seung Bum, an artist from Slovakia. The couple is currently residing in France while preparing to welcome their first baby.

The 'Dispatch' photos below show Ryu Seung Bum and his fiancée arriving at the Phuket airport, some time in January of this year. The media outlet reported that the actor paid no mind to those around him, pulling the couple's luggage and greeting their local guide warmly. 'Dispatch' also complimented Ryu Seung Bum's fiancée for her natural beauty, noting that she looked to be on the tall side at 175 cm.



Meanwhile, actor Ryu Seung Bum has been residing overseas since 2012, moving to and from countries such as Spain and France to study film and fashion.