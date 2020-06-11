Ben sings romantic ballad 'I'll Be' for 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' OST

Ben is the voice behind "I'll Be" for the 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' OST.



The music video above follows Han Kang Bae (played by Sungjae) and Woljoo (played by Park Si Eun) as they fall for each other as well as the rest of the 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' crew who connect with one another. "I'll Be" is the third 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' OST song, and it's about wanting to be by someone's side forever.



Listen to Ben's romantic ballad "I'll Be" above! Have you been watching 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'?



