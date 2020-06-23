Go Eun Ah denies accepting role in horror movie about 'Nth Room' controversy

Actress Go Eun Ah denied accepting a role in a horror movie based on the 'Telegram Nth Room' controversy.



After reports of Go Eun Ah's casting in the upcoming movie 'Window' made headlines, the actress told media outlets, "While I was in a call with the production company's CEO, I said lightly that I'll think of a cameo if it's a work he's producing. I also told him I'll participate in it as if I'm just visiting the set without knowing the subject matter or title." She further stated she has no plans to act in the near future, and she's focusing on her YouTube channel with her brother, MBLAQ's Mir.



Earlier, the production company stated Go Eun Ah and 'Produce x 101' contestant Ahn Yoo Mi would be starring in the film. The company stated, "We're dealing with the controversial 'Nth Room' incident, the 'Burning Sun' incident, and underage school violence. We'll present 4 different episodes in an omnibus, horror thriller genre to the audience."



As previously reported on the 'Telegram Nth Room' controversy, perpetrators opened chat rooms through the service Telegram to share sexually explicit photos and videos of female victims, including minors, to some 260,000 users. They then used blackmail to coerce victims into violent acts, including sexual assault, and videos of the acts were sold to users.

