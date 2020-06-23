MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa unable to perform at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to injury

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is unable to perform at 'KCON:TACT 2020' due to an injury.



MAMAMOO are scheduled to perform as part of the 'KCON:TACT 2020' lineup until 26, and their label RBW Entertainment has unfortunate news for fans. On June 23, the label revealed Hwa Sa wouldn't be able to perform at the online event because of a back injury, and her future activities will depend on her recovery.



RBW stated, "MAMAMOO member Hwa Sa was recently praciticing the choreography for the title track of her solo mini album when she suddenly felt pain in her lower back. She went to the hospital to receive a detailed examination. It's not a major injury, but it's possible it'll become worse as she continues to promote. It was the physician's opinion that she needs to rest."



Hwa Sa's first solo mini album 'Maria' is set to drop on June 29 KST.