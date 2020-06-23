0

Posted by germainej

Heize drops live performance clip for '1/1440' feat. Ji Chanel

Heize has dropped a live performance clip for "1/1440" featuring Ji Chanel.

In the clip above, Heize and Ji Chanel perform the romantic song about love that seems fated to be. "1/1440" is a track from the singer-songwriter's sixth mini album 'Lyricist', which featured "Lyricist" and "Things are Going Well" as title songs.

Watch Heize's "1/1440" live clip above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



