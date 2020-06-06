Girls' Generation's Seohyun makes to the trending news with her stunning red carpet look

Girls' Generation's Seohyun has proved that she has still got her ethereal visuals.



The gorgeous star took pictures at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, and the agency's founder updated fans with Seohyun's red carpet look on his personal Instagram. On June 5th, Baeksang Arts Awards celebrated the best and brightest in TV, film, and theater. Seohyun attended the awards as a presenter. In related news, she will play the female lead in the upcoming JTBC's drama series 'Personal Life', which is set to air sometime during this September.



Netizens have been raving about her astonishing beauty, stating:

"Wow, she looks like a masterpiece statue."

"She always had the best figure. She just didn't flaunt it until now."

"It seems she is getting prettier day by day."

What do you think of her look?