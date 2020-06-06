EXO's Baekhyun unintentionally causes household items to sell out after live chatting with fans

EXO's Baekhyun shared his everyday household items via the live chatting on SM Entertainment's application 'LYSN' and unintentionally caused some of those items to sell out within an hour after the live chatting.



On June 6th, Baekhyun talked to his fans on the app about his everyday life, answering trivial questions such as how many pumps of shampoo he uses. Soon, he started to share the actual products he has been personally using in his daily life including shampoo, toothbrush, fabric softener, and groceries such as sweet potatoes and corn dogs. Fans quickly responded by buying the same products. He had to ask his fans to leave just a single item of each product so he can also buy them again, and this had netizens burst out laughing. In the screenshot below, he says "Guys stop buying all of them ㅜㅜ I want to buy some too.... Leave just one for me...p..please...lol"

Some of the netizens' comments include: "He is so cute. I now understand why he has so many fans."

"The chat actually feels like you are talking to a bubbly friend. I'm not even a fan of his but this is somehow really comforting."

"Baekhyun seems he really gets along with his fans."

What do you think?