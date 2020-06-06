20

9

Misc
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi talks to ONCE about how female idols deal with hate comments

AKP STAFF

Sunmi shared how hate comments make female idols feel and their responses with TWICE's fans. 

On June 6th, Sunmi opened up about how most female idols deal with hate comments on her YouTube talk show. Sunmi and her two brothers met with two ONCEs for today's episode. One of TWICE's fans cast a question to Sunmi "Fans don't know how TWICE really feels after reading hate comments. As a fan, I'm really worried about them." 

Sunmi answered, "It's not just me but many female celebrities, especially girl group idols are having a really hard time dealing with hate comments. There are a lot of things that are just outright fabricated lies. Most cases are people who really hate us writing made up stories in the comments. It's not that you get angry after reading it once. We usually put up with it and then there comes a moment when it's just impossible to hold your feelings in. That would be the moment when ONCEs will realize and be upset. I would be upset too if I see someone I like suffers from malicious comments."

 Sunmi continued, "I always monitor TWICE right after they come out with a new song. Personally I was really touched by the M/V for 'Feel Special'. Not only the song was good, but also the members were so mature. I got goosebumps when Jihyo came out and sang 'No matter how hard the world tears me down'. I think that part greatly comforted both the members and ONCEs." 


Check out the clip above to see the full discussion. What do you think?

  1. Sunmi
  2. TWICE
7 4,736 Share 69% Upvoted

3

eottoke12,520 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Sunmi talks about how female idols deal with hate comments with TWICE's fans

the title of the article seems off. it made it seem like Twices fans are the ones making hate comments towards female idols. the title should be:

Sunmi talks to Twices fans about how female idols deal with hate comments

edit: there is something wrong using apostrophes. im pretty sure i typed them but they are always missing.

Share

1 more reply

0

2ice4,436 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Sunmi watching over Twice is the most heartwarming thing. She and Jihyo joined JYP on the same day back in 2005.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
7 Things CLC Deserves before 2020 Ends
5 hours ago   13   831

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND