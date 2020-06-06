Sunmi talks to ONCE about how female idols deal with hate comments

Sunmi shared how hate comments make female idols feel and their responses with TWICE's fans.

On June 6th, Sunmi opened up about how most female idols deal with hate comments on her YouTube talk show. Sunmi and her two brothers met with two ONCEs for today's episode. One of TWICE's fans cast a question to Sunmi "Fans don't know how TWICE really feels after reading hate comments. As a fan, I'm really worried about them."

Sunmi answered, "It's not just me but many female celebrities, especially girl group idols are having a really hard time dealing with hate comments. There are a lot of things that are just outright fabricated lies. Most cases are people who really hate us writing made up stories in the comments. It's not that you get angry after reading it once. We usually put up with it and then there comes a moment when it's just impossible to hold your feelings in. That would be the moment when ONCEs will realize and be upset. I would be upset too if I see someone I like suffers from malicious comments."

Sunmi continued, "I always monitor TWICE right after they come out with a new song. Personally I was really touched by the M/V for 'Feel Special'. Not only the song was good, but also the members were so mature. I got goosebumps when Jihyo came out and sang 'No matter how hard the world tears me down'. I think that part greatly comforted both the members and ONCEs."







Check out the clip above to see the full discussion. What do you think?

