JungGiGo drops English version of 'Warm' MV

JungGiGo has dropped his music videos for "Warm".



In the MVs, the R&B singer goes on a late-night outing with a special someone who records the whole experience and performs at a small lounge. "Warm" is about hoping the one by your side will keep you warm with love, and JungGiGo released both Korean and English versions of the track.



Watch the "Warm" MVs above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

