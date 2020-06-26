11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Seventeen become the 2nd ever artists since BTS to sell over 1 million albums during the first-week of sales

According to Hanteo chart on June 26, Seventeen's 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' has officially recorded a total of 1,019,025 albums sold as of 12:30 PM KST within its first-week of sales period!

Back on June 25, Seventeen set a new personal record in first-week album sales after hitting a total of 889,806 albums sold. Now, just one day later, the group has formally earned the title of "Million-Sellers" for the first time ever since their debut. 

What's more is that Seventeen have now become the 2nd ever artists in Hanteo history to surpass 1 million album sales within the first-week period, after BTS. In addition, Seventeen's 'Heng:garae' is currently the 2nd most-sold album of 2020, also following BTS, plus the mini album holds the record for the 3rd highest number of albums sold within its first-week sales of all time. 

Finally, there are still approximately 3 more days left in Seventeen's first-week period of sales since the album dropped on June 22. Stay tuned to find out what new records the Seventeen boys might set in the next 3 days!

kboojsph251 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

fighting! I love seventeen sm - I'm actually surprised bcus I feel like I never see many carats anywhere, maybe they don't have a lot of online presence or as many fans in the west? I go to korean-society in my uni (in UK) there are around 500ppl and I haven't met even one carat *crying emoji* ...so happy for them!

anyway...stan Idle as-well

sanshineminion576 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Ayeee seventeen !!!

