Fans send a billboard truck to YG headquarters asking the company to give BLACKPINK's Rose an OST feature

Fans have sent a billboard truck to YG Entertainment headquarters in support of BLACKPINK's Rose.

Many of Rose's fans believe that she deserves more attention from her agency and sent a billboard truck listing their demands of YG Entertainment. A popular community post included a picture of the truck which displays a message that reads: 


"Rose has not appeared on a drama OST even though she sings well with emotion and we find that regretful. We want BLACKPINK's Rose to participate in a Korean drama OST as soon as possible. Rose deserves better treatment."

Fans have been calling for an increase in Rose's activities and a solo debut as well, but some netizens disagreed with sending the truck, saying:

"Some fans are too much."

"Let's not act to this extent."

"What's wrong with them?"

"It's funny how the request is so oddly specific."

"Why are you making Rose look bad."

"These international fans..."

"This is like making a fuss because you want a doll the neighbor's kid has."

What do you think?

quark123955,051 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Cause that's worked the 800 other times they've done it. Literally the only person who benefits from this is the person they rented the truck from.

urfavhoe267 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

im not blaming them they are just doing what they think is right plus if I were ROSE I would've appreciated they efforts, you guys really need to stop hating on ppl who are trying their best and also I don't see them harming anyone here so just stop.

