Fans encourage TWICE's Momo after she was seen looking tense and nervous on 'M! Countdown'

Fans are encouraging TWICE's Momo following her shaky encore performance after the group's June 10th win on 'Show Champion'.



The popular idol member concerned fans after she was seen singing off-key and with a tense expression.

The group recently performed an encore stage on 'M Countdown' as well on June 11 and fans are flooding the comment sections with support for Momo, who looked nervous and tense before having to perform again. Leader Jihyo was seen encouraging Momo before the group performed at the 0:45 mark in the video. Fans are cheering on Momo saying:

"You can really see the pressure in Momo's face. I hope she's okay and must rest well. I love her!!"



"We still and will always love you Momo."

"The way Jihyo encourages Momo.......omg my heart is dying."

"Momo, please stay strong. I hope JYP trains her voice differently so she can sing in her real voice again."

We hope Momo stays healthy and happy throughout the group's latest promotion cycle.