Jay Park has dropped a smooth, rich dance visual video of "All The Way Up (K)"!

The fun, trendy single was released earlier this year on April 25 in light of Jay Park's 33rd birthday. Soon after the single's release, the trendy dance moves of "All The Way Up (K)" also stirred up a buzz on 'TikTok', as everyone joined in on the #WayUpChallenge.

Now, you can watch Jay Park's complete version of the #WayUpChallenge, above!