Lee Seung Gi & Jasper Liu travel 'Together' to visit fans' homes in new Netflix original series teaser

The wait is finally over! The long-awaited new Netflix original K-reality series 'Together', starring Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu, is coming later this month!

Premiering worldwide on June 26 via Netflix, the upcoming new reality will appeal to fans all across Asia as Korean heartthrob Lee Seung Gi meets Taiwanese heartthrob Jasper Liu. The two stars have been tasked with traveling to some of the most-visited travel sites throughout Asia together, on a mission to find their beloved fans at their very own homes.

Check out glimpses of the bromantic chemistry between variety-show-expert Lee Seung Gi and variety-show-newbie Jasper Liu in the main teaser for Netflix's 'Together', above! Will you be watching the series?

