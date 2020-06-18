Cosmic Girls win #1 + Performances from June 18th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, E'LAST debuted with "Swear", IZ*ONE came back with "Secret Story of the Swan", Stray Kids returned with "God's Menu", Weki Meki made a comeback with "Oopsy", Nature came back with "Girls", CRAVITY made their comeback with "Cloud 9", Baek Ah Yeon returned with "Looking for Love", VOISPER came back with "The Day", D1CE returned with "Draw You", N.O.M made a comeback with "I'm not But", and AWEEK came back with "One Four Three".



As for the winners, N.Flying and Cosmic Girls were the nominees, but it was Cosmic Girls who took the win with "Butterfly". Congratulations to Cosmic Girls!



Performances also included Cosmic Girls, N.Flying, DIA, Ha Sung Woon, Ha Hyun Sang, BVNDIT, and ONEWE.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: E'LAST







==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids







==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki







==

COMEBACK: Nature







==

COMEBACK: CRAVITY

==

COMEBACK: Baek Ah Yeon







==

COMEBACK: VOISPER







==

COMEBACK: D1CE







==

COMEBACK: N.O.M







==

COMEBACK: AWEEK







===

Cosmic Girls







==

N.Flying







==

DIA







==

Ha Sung Woon







==

Ha Hyun Sang

==

BVNDIT

==

ONEWE







===

