June 18th

Baek Ah Yeon opens up about dating and her last relationship

Baek Ah Yeon opened up about dating and her last relationship.

The singer was a guest on the June 18th episode of 'Cultwo Show', where she introduced her latest song "Looking for Love". Baek Ah Yeon expressed, "I've only sang songs about one-sided love until now, but 'Looking for Love' is finally a song about succeeding. I hope that I get good news like the song as well. I heard that singers follow the story of their songs."

When asked when her last relationship was, she responded, "It was so long ago that I can't even remember. I want to date. I think I'll be able to focus on the emotion of songs more if I do."

Have you heard Baek Ah Yeon's "Looking for Love" yet?

