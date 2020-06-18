'SKY Castle' actress Kim Hye Yoon in talks to star in new JTBC drama by series' director and writer

'SKY Castle' actress Kim Hye Yoon is in talks to star in a new JTBC drama by the hit series' director and writer.



Kim Hye Yoon starred as Kang Ye Seo in the hit drama 'SKY Castle', and she's now in talks to join director Jo Hyun Tak and screenwriter Yoo Hyun Mi once again in the upcoming JTBC series 'Snowdrop'. Her label Sidus HQ confirmed the actress received an offer, but nothing has been confirmed.



Details about 'Snowdrop' have yet to be revealed, but with the director-screenwriter collaboration, it's expected the new series will hit peak popularity.



In other news, Kim Hye Yoon is starring in the upcoming movie 'The Girl Riding a Bulldozer' alongside Super Junior's Yesung.

