MBC's 'Show! Music Core' not airing tonight

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' won't be airing tonight.



On June 6, MBC announced tonight's episode of 'Show! Music Core' has been canceled due to baseball games. Instead of the weekly music show, the 'MBC Sports 2020 KBO League' will be airing two baseball games between NC and Hanhwa in Daejeon and KIA and Doosan in Jamsil. After baseball, there will be re-runs of episodes 7 and 8 of 'Dinner Mate'.



In other news, Gugudan's Mina stepped down from her MC spot last week, and IZ*ONE's Kim Min Joo was named the new host to join SF9's Chani and Stray Kids' Hyunjin.