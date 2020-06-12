4

Actor Lee Si Eon returns to 'I Live Alone' after getting eardrum surgery

Actor Lee Si Eon has returned to 'I Live Alone' after receiving eardrum surgery. 


On June 12th, the actor returned to the show after a one-month hiatus. He stated: "I'm still not fully healed so I can't hear well. Please speak loudly." All the panelists welcomed him back enthusiastically, and Park Narae jokingly stated "maybe you should have rested more" while Kian84 urged Lee Si Eon to rest more. 

Lee Si Eon greeted viewers gladly, saying: "Everyone, the king has returned!" resulting in laughter. Welcome back Lee Si Eon!

