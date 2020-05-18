South Club's Nam Tae Hyun cast as temp worker with songwriter aspirations in upcoming office musical

Nam Tae Hyun will be joining the cast of an upcoming musical!



According to a source from the musical '6 PM Clock Out' (lit. translation), Nam Tae Hyun has been added to the cast. The musical is about a confectionery company's public relations team that is told that their team will be disbanded if they are unable to improve their poor sales performance. During the duration of the musical, the office workers, whom have seemingly forgotten themselves, work to find their identity and discover their dreams.



Nam Tae Hyun's character is a timid office temp worker whom once dreamed about becoming a professional singer-songwriter and expresses his concerns about his career, his dream, and his love life.





Meanwhile, '6 PM Clock Out' will begin running on May 22 in Seoul's Daehakro theater district.