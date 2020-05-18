Channel A's 'Rumor Has It' reports on Jung Joon Young's treatment at the detention center

Back on May 18, Channel A's entertainment news program 'Rumor Has It' reported on former singer Jung Joon Young's status during his time in detainment.

On this day, one reporter of 'Rumor Has It' stated that they recently received information from a fellow detainee at the detention center where Jung Joon Young is being held while waiting on the progress of his appeal trial.

The fellow detainee revealed, "Jung Joon Young probably wants to return to society as soon as possible." The reporter further explained that the detention center houses criminals on trial for a wide range of charges, and so many of them inquire one another about their ongoing court cases to pass the time. However, the reporter claimed, "Everyone already knows that Jung Joon Young was a well-known singer. Sometimes, a fellow detainee will tauntingly say, 'Stand up and sing us a song', and Jung Joon Young will stand and sing."

Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young is currently facing approximately 5 years in prison for his crimes including group sexual assault which took place in 2016, as well as the spread of numerous illegal hidden camera footages and photos sent via SNS platforms since 2015.

The former singer has chosen to appeal his 5-year sentence, meaning his case will be forwarded to the supreme court for re-trial.

