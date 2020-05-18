MONSTA X continue 'Fantasia X' comeback countdown with teaser images of Minhyuk and Kihyun

MONSTA X is back to releasing teasers for their 'Fantasia X' comeback!

On May 18 KST, Starship Entertainment revealed a brand new set of teaser images featuring members Kihyun and Minhyuk. In the images, the two are dressed colorfully, with Kihyun in a blue and yellow cardigan and Minhyuk in a light purple blazer. The bright mood of the concept accentuates their visuals, adding a bright and boyish charm.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 26.

Check out the teasers below!