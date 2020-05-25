IU ft. Suga, Jo Jung Suk, and Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun top Instiz chart for the fourth week of May 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of May (May 18 - May 24) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 32,089 Points



2. >Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 20,085 Points









3. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 13,820 Points









4. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 11,551 Points









5. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 8,432 Points









6. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 7,958 Points









7. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 6,975 Points









8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 6,880 Points









9. Taeyeon - "Happy" - 6,362 Points









10. Crush ft. Joy - "MayDay" - 6,285 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

