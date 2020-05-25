Roy Kim hopes to 'Linger On' in his comeback MV teaser

Roy Kim has released the MV teaser for his upcoming song.

As announced, the solo singer has decided to release a new single entitled "Linger On" prior to his mandatory military service enlistment. This new single will mark his first comeback in approximately 2 years. According to the teaser, the song evokes a melancholic ballad, accompanied by the singer walking towards a house atop a hill.

A few months ago, Roy Kim made an official apology to his fans after his name was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations involving Jung Joon Young's chatroom incident by the police.



The full release of "Linger On' will take place on May 27 KST.