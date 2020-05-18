9

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

IU ft. Suga, Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the third week of May 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of May (May 11 - May 17) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 35,009 Points



2. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 17,982 Points



3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 17,615 Points



4. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 11,829 Points



5. Taeyeon - "Happy" - 8,712 Points



6. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 7,824 Points



7. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 7,567 Points



8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 7,159 Points



9. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 5,866 Points



10. Bolbbalgan4 - "Hug" - 5,749 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

